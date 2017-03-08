 

Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe

2017-03-08 06:22
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. (Abir Sultan, pool via AP, File)

Jerusalem - An Israeli police official says Israeli investigators questioned Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in the US last week as part of a corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The police official spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity in line with police regulations.

The investigation, dubbed "File 1000," reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

The Netanyahus are said to have received more than $100 000 worth of cigars and liquor from Milchan. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing. 

Israeli police questioned Milchan once before while he visited Israel.

Police questioned Netanyahu for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with Milchan as well as top executives in media and international business, according to media reports.

Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  israel

