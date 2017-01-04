Israeli soldier guilty of manslaughter for shooting Palestinian

Tel Aviv - An Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded
Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground posing no apparent threat was
convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday after a trial that deeply divided the
country.
The soldier, Elor
Azaria, had been on trial in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians
defending him despite top army brass harshly condemning his actions.
Sentencing is expected at a later date. He faces up
to 20 years in prison.
Judge Colonel Maya Heller spent more than two and a
half hours reading out the decision, sharply criticising the arguments of
Azaria's lawyers.
On behalf of the three-judge panel, Heller said
there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since the Palestinian was posing no
threat.
She called Azaria's testimony "evolving and
evasive".
Azaria's demeanour drastically changed as the judge
read the verdict.
Dressed in a green army uniform, he had entered the
courtroom smiling, with family members and supporters applauding him.
But he and his family later looked shaken as the
judge spoke, with his mother and father huddling together.
After the verdict, his mother yelled: "You
should be ashamed of yourselves".
Azaria was 19 at the time of the killing in March
2016 in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Protests outside
In a sign of the tensions surrounding the case,
dozens of protesters scuffled with police Wednesday as they gathered outside
Israel's military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where the verdict was announced.
They held a sign that read: "People of Israel
do not abandon a soldier in the battlefield".
The shooting set off intense political debate, with
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having earlier called Azaria's father to
express his sympathy.
Others on the right have called for him to be
pardoned in an extraordinary public rift between politicians and the country's
military.
Before he became Israeli defence minister in May,
Avigdor Lieberman was among those showing strong support for Azaria, including
attending one of his court appearances.
He has since backed away from his earlier stance
and, immediately after Wednesday's verdict, said he disagreed with the decision
but that it must be respected.
"I call on politicians to stop attacking the
security establishment and the army and its chief of staff," he said.
Others however from what is seen as the most
right-wing government in Israeli history maintained their hardline position.
"He's our son, our child," Culture
Minister Miri Regev told Israeli television, saying Azaria should not have
faced a criminal trial.
The case burst into public view when a video of the
March 24 shooting emerged and spread widely online.
The video showed Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, lying
on the ground, shot along with another man after stabbing and moderately
wounding a soldier minutes earlier, according to the army.
Azaria then shoots him again in the head without
any apparent provocation.
His lawyers argued the soldier may have thought the
Palestinian was wearing explosives, but others said he had already been checked
for a suicide belt and no one in the video appears to be acting with caution
toward him.
Polarised public
Military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot has spoken
out against the politicisation of the case, warning it could badly harm the
army.
He said rules on when to open fire must be
followed.
The case galvanised the Israeli public, and
television and radio stations interrupted their broadcasts to carry live
coverage of the verdict.
It had been portrayed by some as a test of whether
Israel's military could prosecute one of its own, though many Palestinians
dismissed it, arguing Azaria was only taken to trial because of the video.
The military has said it began investigating before
the release of the video, filmed by a Palestinian volunteer for Israeli rights
group B'Tselem.
The shooting came against the backdrop of a wave of
Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks that erupted in October 2015.
Israeli security forces have been accused of
excessive force in certain other cases as well, though authorities say officers
act appropriately to protect themselves and civilians.
Most of the attacks were by lone-wolf assailants,
many of them young people, including teenagers. Israel's military has said it
believes a significant number of them were essentially on suicide missions.
The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.