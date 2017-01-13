 

Istanbul building collapse kills 2, injures 5

2017-01-13 19:43
Emergency services carry an injured victim from the scene of an incident in Istanbul. (DHA via AP)

Emergency services carry an injured victim from the scene of an incident in Istanbul. (DHA via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Istanbul - An eight-storey building collapsed in Istanbul on Friday, killing two people including a six-year-old girl, local media said.

Pictures showed the empty building in the working class area of Zeytinburnu on the European side of Turkey's most populous city had crumbled completely, leaving just rubble and dust.

Private broadcaster NTV said the building had been constructed in 1992 and emptied in 2015, leaving no residents. No reason was given for why it was emptied.

Local officials said other buildings nearby were evacuated on safety grounds after the collapse.

The dead child's twin sibling was among at least five other injured.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, NTV said, while rescue workers with sniffer dogs sifted through the wreckage to ensure no person was trapped.

"We need to learn a lesson from this building," Zeytinburnu Mayor Murat Aydin was quoted as saying by NTV. "Most buildings constructed before 2000 are decaying," he added.

Municipal officials openly admit Istanbul is dotted with buildings that are not earthquake proof and prone to collapse, with numerous campaigns set up to encourage responsible construction.

The city lies in a major earthquake-prone zone and a quake in 1999 outside the city left 17 000 dead.

Read more on:    turkey

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Paris meeting to push for Mideast peace

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 