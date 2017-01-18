 

Istanbul nightclub suspect 'received orders from ISIS'

2017-01-18 22:30
Reina club attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, after being caught by Turkish police in Istanbul. (Depo Photos via AP)

Reina club attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, after being caught by Turkish police in Istanbul. (Depo Photos via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Istanbul - The man suspected of killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve has claimed he received the order to attack from Islamic State jihadists (ISIS) in Syria, local media reported on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities on Monday detained Abdulgadir Masharipov, 34, who spent 17 days on the run following the attack which was claimed by the extremist group. They also arrested an Iraqi man and three women from Egypt, Senegal and Somalia.

Officials identified him as an Uzbek national who trained in Afghanistan, saying he confessed to carrying out the attack and that his fingerprints matched those of the attacker at the scene.

Using the code name Ebu Muhammed Horasani, the man told police he entered Turkey through Iran in January 2016 and moved to the central city of Konya, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

"When I was in Konya, an order came from (the Syrian city of) Raqa for me to carry out an attack in Taksim" Square in Istanbul, he told Turkish police. Raqa is the self-declared capital of ISIS in Syria.

He moved to Istanbul on December 16 and scouted out a suitable place to attack.

"I arrived at Taksim on New Year's Eve but there were very intensive [security] measures. It was not possible to carry out an attack," he said.

"I re-established contact with the person who gave me the order and we agreed that Taksim was not suitable for an attack. I was ordered to scout a new target in the area."

Green light from Syria 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hailed the police as "farsighted" for their nationwide hunt for the killer involving around 1 000 officers.

And Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the authorities had used every means available from cameras to digital data in order to trace the gunman in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency.

Images initially released by police during the hunt were taken from a chilling silent video he purportedly took in the square with a selfie stick, before carrying out the bloodbath.

The suspect said he later took a taxi for a tour along the shores of the Bosphorus at around 19:00 GMT when he spotted the Reina nightclub.

"It didn't look like security measures were high. I explained the situation to the person who gave me the order and told him that Reina was suitable.

"He agreed and asked me to carry out the attack at Reina," the man told police, according to Hurriyet.

After getting the green light from an unnamed ISIS jihadist in Syria, the suspect said he took a taxi to Istanbul's Zeytinburnu neighbourhood, picked up the weapon from home and came back to attack the club.

Police detain 27 suspects 

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said he hoped the man's capture would expose forces behind him.

"We are hoping to reveal all the details of who the main force is behind him, who guided the assailant or assailants to go there," he said, quoted by Anadolu.

Turkish police on Wednesday detained 27 suspects as well as 29 children, in anti-ISIS raids targeting seven addresses in the northwestern city of Bursa, Anadolu reported.

The suspects are believed to have links to the Reina attack, it added.

The carnage at the elite club, just 75 minutes into 2017, shook Turkey which had already been on edge after a string of attacks in 2016 blamed on Kurdish militants and jihadists.

Read more on:    isis  |  abdulgadir masharipov  |  syria  |  turkey

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

George HW Bush, wife Barbara hospitalised

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
After nearly three years the search for flight MH370 has officially been called off

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 20:46 PM
Road name: Du Toits Kloof Pass

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 2017-01-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 