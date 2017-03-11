Italian police launch manhunt for killer of homeless man

Rome - Italian police launched a manhunt on Saturday for a killer who doused a homeless man in flammable liquid and set him alight as he slept in Palermo, Sicily.

Horrific images of the fatal attack, captured by closed circuit video cameras, were posted on the website of La Repubblica newspaper.

They show the hooded attacker approaching the victim, Marcello Cimino, 45, as he slept under heavy bedding in a portico next to a building that is used as a soup kitchen for the homeless.

The hooded attacker carried a bucket that he emptied onto the bedding. He took some sort of lighter out of his pocket and set the bed alight, sparking an instant blaze.

The attacker was fortunate to avoid being engulfed by the flames himself. He appeared to slip as he reached across the bedding with his lighter and is seen beating at his burning trousers as he skipped clear of the fire and out of the video shot.

Neighbours heard the victim screaming but he was dead by the time emergency services arrived at the scene. Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando described the murder as "an act of pure barbarism."