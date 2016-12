Rome - Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan on Friday, Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti said.

The minister told a media conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been shot dead after he fired at police who had stopped his car for a routine identity check about 02:00GMT. Identity checks had established "without a shadow of doubt" that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.