 

Italy president hugs those, like him, who lost family to Mafia

2017-03-19 18:27
In Locri, Italian Presdient Sergio Mattarella hugs an unidentified woman at an event to honour victims of Mafia crimes. (Francesco Ammendola, Italian Presidential Press Service pool photo via AP)

In Locri, Italian Presdient Sergio Mattarella hugs an unidentified woman at an event to honour victims of Mafia crimes. (Francesco Ammendola, Italian Presidential Press Service pool photo via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rome - Italy's president, whose brother was murdered by Cosa Nostra, has travelled to an organised crime stronghold in southern Italy to honour hundreds of Italians slain by the country's mobsters over the past decades.

President Sergio Mattarella praised the judges, prosecutors, police officers, union leaders, businessmen and politicians who courageously combated or denounced organised crime.

During the ceremony Sunday in Locri, a Calabrian town that is a longtime base of the 'ndrangheta crime syndicate, the names of innocent victims, some accidentally hit by crossfire of feuding crime clans, were read aloud.

Among the names was that of the president's brother, Piersanti Mattarella, the Sicilian governor assassinated in Palermo in 1980.

Mattarella lamented that the "Mafia is still strong" and controls or tries to infiltrate much of Italy's economy.

Read more on:    cosa nostra  |  sergio mattarella  |  italy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Duterte not intimidated by impeachment attempt

2017-03-19 17:25

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:07 PM
Road name: M3

Simon's Town 17:10 PM
Road name: NAVY FESTIVAL

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 