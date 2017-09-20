 

Japan PM declares time for North Korea dialogue is over

2017-09-20 22:37
Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

United States - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday rallied behind the US warning that "all options" are available to deal with North Korea and declared the time for dialogue over.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Abe said "there is not much time left" to take action on North Korea which in recent weeks has detonated another nuclear bomb and fired a series of missiles over or near Japan.

Merkel in 'disagreement' with Trump

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she was in "clear disagreement' with US President Donald Trump over his threat to destroy North Korea.

"I am against such threats," Merkel said in an interview with the radio station Deutsche Welle.

"We believe that any kind of military solution is completely deficient and we support diplomatic efforts," she said.

"With regards to North Korea, I consider any other option to be without foundation. And this is why there is a clear disagreement on this point with the American president," Merkel said.

Merkel gave notice that Germany would not watch passively as the North Korean crisis unfolded.

The issue "also concerns us," she said. "And this is why I am ready - and the foreign minister (Social Democrat Sigmar Gabriel) is ready - to assume my responsibilities."

Trump's warning

Trump, in his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, issued a fiery warning after North Korea tested its sixth and largest nuclear bomb and defied new sanctions by launching its longest-ever missile flight over Japan.

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was "on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime".

If the US is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," he said.

Merkel has called for a diplomatic solution to curb North Korea's armament programme, with the 2015 Iran deal as a possible template. Trump, at the UN, also spoke witheringly of the Iran accord, calling it an "embarrassment" for the United States.

Read more on:    us  |  japan  |  north korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Maria knocks out power, triggers flooding in Puerto Rico

2017-09-20 22:04

Inside News24

 
/News
Parts from 83 burnt SANDF vehicles were very valuable - Army chief
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:56 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 20:02 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 