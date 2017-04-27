 

Japan PM to visit Russia, UK amid North Korean tension

2017-04-27 06:41
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a news conference. (File, AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a news conference. (File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tokyo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Moscow on Thursday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and pursue talks on joint economic projects aimed at a possible breakthrough in their decades-old island dispute.

Japanese officials said on Wednesday that North Korea was also likely to be discussed given the timing of Abe's trip, though the leaders' approaches remain different.

Japan recently held talks with key allies the US, South Korea and Australia, agreeing that China and Russia are crucial in pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear and missile programmes. While China is seen as more co-operative, US-Russia ties have deteriorated over Syria.

Japan and Russia both claim four islands north of Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido which came under Russian control at the end of World War II.

They remain at odds over the territorial dispute, but are now discussing joint development of fisheries, tourism and other areas that might help bridge the gap.

Abe is to visit Britain next for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Defence co-operation, trade and Britain's exit from the European Union are among key issues to be discussed.

Read more on:    theresa may  |  shinzo abe  |  vladimir putin  |  japan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump slams 'ridiculous' US court ruling against immigration order

2017-04-26 22:50

Inside News24

 
/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:12 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

Cape Town 07:11 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 