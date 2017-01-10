 

Jerusalem attack must not deter from push for peace: UN chief

2017-01-10 05:35
In this December 2015 file photo then UNHCR chief Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference in Geneva. (Salvatore Di Nolfi, Keystone via AP)

In this December 2015 file photo then UNHCR chief Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference in Geneva. (Salvatore Di Nolfi, Keystone via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

United Nations - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the Jerusalem truck-ramming attack on a group of Israeli soldiers but said it should not stand in the way of efforts to renew peace talks.

Four people were killed and 17 wounded on Sunday when a Palestinian drove a truck into the group of soldiers visiting a tourist spot in Jerusalem.

Guterres "condemns the terrorist attack by a Palestinian assailant," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"Violence and terror will not bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - quite the opposite.

"All those responsible for such acts must be brought to justice, condemned and disavowed. Their acts should not be allowed to deter from the need for a renewed commitment to dialogue," he added.

The attack occurred amid preparations for an international peace conference on the Middle East to be held in Paris on January 15.

Some 70 countries are planning to attend to underscore support for a two-state solution that would see an independent Palestine co-exist alongside Israel.

Israel strongly opposes the French-led effort to renew peace talks, which follows a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Israel halt settlement building in Palestinian territory.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since a US-led initiative collapsed in April 2014.

Read more on:    un  |  antonio guterres  |  israel  |  middle east peace

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Portugal says goodbye to its 'father of democracy'

2017-01-09 22:12

Inside News24

 
/News
ANC succession debate: Ramaphosa vs Dlamini-Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 