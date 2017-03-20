 

Jordan rejects 'Most Wanted' woman's extradition to US

2017-03-20 20:44
(iStock)

(iStock)

Amman - Jordan's Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the extradition of a woman placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted Terrorist" list.

The court upheld a ruling that had been previously issued by an appeals court, the official Petra news agency reported.

Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi was blacklisted by the United States in March and charged with "conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against US nationals outside the US, resulting in death".

The US Justice Department said Tamimi, now in her mid-30s, escorted a Hamas suicide bomber to Jerusalem on August 9 2001, where he detonated a bomb, hidden inside a guitar, in a Sbarro pizza shop.

The bomb killed 15, including two Americans, and wounded another 122.

Tamimi was arrested and put on trial, where she pleaded guilty and sentenced to 16 life prison terms in 2003.

She was released in a 2011 Israeli prisoner swap with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

She faces a possible execution or life in prison if she is captured, tried and convicted in the United States.

Petra news agency, quoting a judicial source, said the extradition cannot go through because Jordan's parliament has never ratified an extradition agreement with the United States signed in March 1995.

A ruling by a lower criminal court in October had said that conditions for an extradition have not been met.

Read more on:    fbi  |  ahlam aref ahmad al-tamimi  |  us  |  jordan

