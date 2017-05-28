 

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton by Benghazi families

2017-05-28 12:23
(Andrew Harnik, AP)

(Andrew Harnik, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton by the parents of two Americans killed in the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, ruling the former secretary of state didn't defame them when disputing allegations that she had lied.

The lawsuit also alleged the former Democratic presidential candidate's use of a private email server caused the death of their sons, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods, because it exposed terrorists to sensitive information. They claimed Clinton lied when she allegedly told them it was a YouTube video that prompted the consulate attack.

"The untimely death of plaintiffs' sons is tragic, and the Court does not mean to minimise the unspeakable loss that plaintiffs have suffered in any way," US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington wrote in a 29-page opinion released Friday. But Berman said legal standards required the case to be dismissed.

Berman ruled the parents didn't sufficiently challenge that Clinton wasn't acting in her official capacity when she used the private server, and that the families didn't put forward appropriate claims that Clinton defamed them or put them in a false light.

One of the parents, Patricia Smith, gave an emotional speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention against Clinton. Her son and Woods were killed in the September 2012 attack, along with CIA operative Glen Doherty and the US ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens.

Clinton's homebrew server bedevilled her campaign before it officially began, when The Associated Press first discovered its use. Emails later released under the Freedom of Information Act showed some contained classified information, although they were not marked as such at the time.

The lawsuit's dismissal was first reported by Politico.

Read more on:    hillary clinton  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mayor: 'Heroes' died protecting women from anti-Muslim rant

2017-05-28 11:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 