Kim killing suspect was paid $90

Kim Jong-Nam talking to security officials in the airport terminal. (Fuji TV via AP)

Kuala Lumpur - An Indonesian woman being held over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam said on Saturday she had been paid just $90 for taking part in what she thought was a TV prank show, a senior diplomat reportedly told media.

Siti Aisyah, who was arrested soon after the half-brother of the North Korean leader was killed on February 13 with a lethal nerve agent, added she believed she was handling a liquid like "baby oil", Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia Andreano Erwin said according to reports.

Two women are seen shoving something into Kim's face in leaked CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur airport. He later suffered a seizure and was dead before he reached hospital.

Fell ill in custody

Malaysia revealed on Friday the 45-year-old was assassinated with a lethal nerve agent manufactured for chemical warfare and listed by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

Siti, 25, "only said in general that somebody asked her to do this activity", according to Erwin, who was granted consular access to Siti in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The senior diplomat added it was too early to say what charges may be brought against her.

Another woman, Doan Thi Huong, 28, is also in custody over the murder, but Erwin said Siti had told Indonesian consular staff she did not know her.

Malaysian police have said one of the women arrested after the attack fell ill in custody, adding she had been vomiting.

However, Erwin said Siti was physically healthy.

The news that lethal VX nerve agent had been used in the attack brought condemnation from South Korea, which has pointed the finger at the North over Kim's death.

Seoul slammed the use of the toxin as a "blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and other international norms".

Toxic agent

The fallout from the attack continued after US media reported unofficial talks in New York between North Korean and former American officials had been cancelled.

Earlier on Saturday Malaysian police told the public they would do everything possible to ensure there was no risk from the lethal VX nerve agent used to assassinate Kim Jong-Nam.

People were worried about the use of the highly toxic agent, state police chief Abdul Samah Mat said.

"We are taking action on this to be really sure," Abdul Samah said.



