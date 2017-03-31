Large drone in near-miss with London airliner

London — A new report says an A320 passenger plane approaching London's Heathrow Airport just missed colliding with a large drone at 3 048 m last November.

The report by the Airprox Board says the plane had just started its descent on November 11, when both pilots noticed a large gadget with multiple arms and rotors passing below the plane's right wing.

The pilots exclaimed: "Was that a drone? At 10,000 feet!" The pilot said there was no time to react. The separation between the two craft was 30 m vertically and 200 m horizontally.

It was one of four near-misses in the February report, which shares incidents that may compromise air safety in the UK.

The police were informed but the drone operator could not be traced.