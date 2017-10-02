LIVE: Las Vegas shooter confirmed dead - police
2017-10-02 08:59
Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after a shooting at a country music festival that has left at least two people dead and several wounded.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:40
THE LATEST:
A Southern California police department says one of its off-duty officers was shot during the attack on a Las Vegas concert.
Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire.
One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.
THE LATEST:
All planes have been grounded at the Las Vegas airport after the deadly shooting at an outdoor concert on the Strip.
McCarran International Airport says all flights in and out have been temporarily halted in response to the shooting.
THE LATEST:
A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.
Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.
As the 40 000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.
The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety.
He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.
THE LATEST:
Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.
University Medical Center spokesperson Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital.
Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
THE LATEST:
Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.
Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.
Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Gunshot victims were being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.
University Medical Centre spokesperson Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds.
She didn't have any more immediate information.Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said deputies were heading to the scene on Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
No further information was immediately known.