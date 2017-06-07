 

London attacker's mom calls actions 'horrible'

2017-06-07 15:53
Religious leaders at the scene of the London attack. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

London - The Italian mother of one of the London Bridge attackers says what her son did was "horrible" and that she will work to educate young people about the true meaning of Islam.

Valeria Collina, a Muslim convert, told reporters on Wednesday that she had told Italian airport authorities to detain her son, Youseff Zagba, after he was stopped March 15, 2016 on his way to Turkey with a one-way ticket.

Speaking of the attack at the weekend, Collina said: "It is a horrible thing, something that should not happen. It shouldn't have happened and it should not happen again."

AFP earlier reported that British police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from the terror attack had risen from seven to eight, after announcing a body had been recovered from the River Thames.


