London mayor says Trump will not 'divide our communities'

London - London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused Donald Trump on Monday of seeking to divide communities in Britain after the US president criticised his leadership following a terror attack in the city.

"Some people thrive on feud and division. We are not going to let Donald Trump divide our communities," Khan told the BBC.

Storm of criticism

It was the second day that Trump had lashed out at Khan on Twitter.

Trump stated on Twitter Monday morning that Khan had offered a "pathetic excuse" and "had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement."

On Sunday Trump's bashing of Khan unleashed a storm of criticism as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain....and not for the first time.



Trump accused Khan of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after the knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revellers in the British capital.

Khan swiftly shot down the US president's remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets.

A spokesperson for Khan said: "The mayor has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet".

No reason to be alarmed

Trump poured scorn on Khan statement, saying: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" the US president said in one tweet.

Trump said the attack showed it was time to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," after tweeting the night before - as the scenes of panic in London were still unfolding - that it underscored the need for his contested "travel ban" on several Muslim-majority nations.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Khan responded to the latest statement from Trump, saying: "Nothing has changed since yesterday (on Sunday)."

He said: "The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday's horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe."

Asked if Trump was wrong to make the comments, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news conference on Monday that "Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it's wrong to say anything else - he's doing a good job".