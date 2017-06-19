London: Muslims going to mosque urged to be vigilant

A police officer talks to locals in Finsbury Park, where a vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque. (Victoria Jones, PA via AP)

London - The chairperson of the Finsbury Park Mosque has urged Muslims going to mosques to be vigilant after a van ploughed into worshippers leaving prayers.

One person was killed and 10 injured in what Prime Minister Theresa May has described as a potential terrorist attack.

The driver of the van was arrested.

Mohammed Kozbar said the attack early on Monday morning was no different than the recent attacks on London Bridge and Manchester Arena and said the Muslim community is "in shock".

Kozbar complained that the "mainstream media" was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

Video filmed in the immediate aftermath of the van striking worshippers showed a Caucasian man being detained by police.



Someone in the crowd yelled to others not to harm the man while he was taken into custody.

"No-one touch him! No-one, no-one!"