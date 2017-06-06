London police fear man lost in River Thames

London - The British police have appealed for information about a French man, Xavier Thomas, who has been missing since the London Bridge attacks on Saturday evening.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Searching the river

The force said witness accounts suggest Thomas might have been thrown into the river and is urging anyone who saw anything to contact detectives.

Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

Boats from the police marine unit and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution have been searching the river since the attack.

Meanwhile authorities in Italy say the Italian mother of one of the London Bridge attackers had converted to Islam and wore a veil in the Bologna suburb where she lived alone.

Mayor Daniele Ruscigno of Valsamoggia, in the province of Bologna, said that Valeria Collina was "very reserved, so locals really don't know her. I don't even know her".

Collina is the mother of 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, who London police on Tuesday identified as one of the three men who drove into pedestrians on the bridge then stabbed people in a food market and restaurants nearby.

Fought back

Collina lived in the tiny hamlet of Castello di Serravalle. City records listed Zaghba as having been born in Morocco and a resident overseas during 2004-2016.

Ruscigno says Zaghna is believed to have been in Morocco, where his father lived, during those years. He says Zaghba returned to Bologna for a few days in 2016, "passing through to go to other countries and we imagine he settled in London in that period".

The two other attackers were named as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

A British soccer club has applauded the bravery of one of its fans who fought back against attackers in the London Bridge attack.

Millwall Football Club commended Roy Larner, 47, for "his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances." Larner told the Sun newspaper that he was knifed eight times after attackers targeted a pub where he was out for a night with friends, shouting "This is for Allah!"

He says the attackers were chanting "Islam! Islam!" and that he responded with an obscenity, adding "I'm Millwall".



