 

London police fear man lost in River Thames

2017-06-06 22:45
(Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

(Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - The British police have appealed for information about a French man, Xavier Thomas, who has been missing since the London Bridge attacks on Saturday evening.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Searching the river

The force said witness accounts suggest Thomas might have been thrown into the river and is urging anyone who saw anything to contact detectives.

Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

Boats from the police marine unit and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution have been searching the river since the attack.

Meanwhile authorities in Italy say the Italian mother of one of the London Bridge attackers had converted to Islam and wore a veil in the Bologna suburb where she lived alone.

Mayor Daniele Ruscigno of Valsamoggia, in the province of Bologna, said that Valeria Collina was "very reserved, so locals really don't know her. I don't even know her".

Collina is the mother of 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, who London police on Tuesday identified as one of the three men who drove into pedestrians on the bridge then stabbed people in a food market and restaurants nearby.

Fought back

Collina lived in the tiny hamlet of Castello di Serravalle. City records listed Zaghba as having been born in Morocco and a resident overseas during 2004-2016.

Ruscigno says Zaghna is believed to have been in Morocco, where his father lived, during those years. He says Zaghba returned to Bologna for a few days in 2016, "passing through to go to other countries and we imagine he settled in London in that period".

The two other attackers were named as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

A British soccer club has applauded the bravery of one of its fans who fought back against attackers in the London Bridge attack.

Millwall Football Club commended Roy Larner, 47, for "his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances." Larner told the Sun newspaper that he was knifed eight times after attackers targeted a pub where he was out for a night with friends, shouting "This is for Allah!"

He says the attackers were chanting "Islam! Islam!" and that he responded with an obscenity, adding "I'm Millwall".


Read more on:    uk  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dozens injured in Tehran metro collision

2017-06-06 22:19

Inside News24

 
/News
56% of SA women say they've experienced sexual violence while using taxis
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 