 

London terror attack victim returns to Utah

2017-04-17 06:52
The Cochrans on holiday. (Clint Payne via AP)

Salt Lake City - The Utah woman who suffered a broken leg in the London attack that left several people dead, including her husband, has returned home.

Melissa Cochran's brother, Clint Payne, says doctors cleared her to fly back home and she is healing faster than expected. Cochran lives in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Bountiful.

Cochran and her husband, Kurt, were on Westminster Bridge when they were struck by an SUV that plowed into a group of pedestrians.

Kurt was thrown from the bridge and died.

Four people were killed and dozens more injured when 52-year-old Muslim convert Khalid Masood ploughed through a crowd of pedestrians and fatally stabbed a policeman just inside the gates of the British parliament before being shot dead in the March 22 attack.

The Cochrans were on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
