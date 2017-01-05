 

'Look out for the American people' - Obama

2017-01-05 07:08
President Barack Obama. (Martinez Monsivais, AP)

Washington - "Look out for the American people." Those were President Barack Obama's parting words after a lengthy closed-door meeting with House and Senate Democrats about preserving his health care law.

Republicans are pushing ahead on repealing the law while they work on a replacement.

Virginia Rep Gerry Connolly says Obama's message was to "make sure that every American who loses his or her health care knows that the Republican repeal vote did that."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer meanwhile warned that if the law was repealed, it would throw the insurance marketplace into chaos.

Obama made a rare trip to the Capitol to meet House and Senate Democrats.

Once sworn in, President-elect Donald Trump will move swiftly to undo Obama's policies. That was the message earlier from vice president-elect Mike Pence to House Republicans.

Trump will use his power through executive orders to target the health care law and other policies on January 20.


donald trump  |  barack obama  |  us

Obama calls for seamless transition for US military

2017-01-04 21:36

