Macron could become France's youngest president

A child holds his mother's voting card in Anthony, outside Paris. (Buhran Ozbiblici, AP)

Paris - If he defeats Marine Le Pen in France's runoff election, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron will become the country's youngest president to date, erasing Louis Napoleon Bonaparte's record.

After the 1848 French Revolution and the proclamation of France's Second Republic, Louis Napoleon Bonaparte - Napoleon's nephew - won the first presidential election at the age of 40. He then staged a coup and ruled as emperor under the name Napoleon III.

Macron has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of French politics.

The former banker served as the country's economy minister under outgoing President Francois Hollande, but has never held elected office. He launched an independent political movement, called En Marche, only a year ago.

However, Macron would not beat all records for precociousness, if he succeeds Hollande as president.

France's King Louis XIV was just 4 years old when he started his rule back in 1643.