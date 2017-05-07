 

Macron could become France's youngest president

2017-05-07 18:41
A child holds his mother's voting card in Anthony, outside Paris. (Buhran Ozbiblici, AP)

A child holds his mother's voting card in Anthony, outside Paris. (Buhran Ozbiblici, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - If he defeats Marine Le Pen in France's runoff election, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron will become the country's youngest president to date, erasing Louis Napoleon Bonaparte's record.

After the 1848 French Revolution and the proclamation of France's Second Republic, Louis Napoleon Bonaparte - Napoleon's nephew - won the first presidential election at the age of 40. He then staged a coup and ruled as emperor under the name Napoleon III.

Macron has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of French politics.

The former banker served as the country's economy minister under outgoing President Francois Hollande, but has never held elected office. He launched an independent political movement, called En Marche, only a year ago.

However, Macron would not beat all records for precociousness, if he succeeds Hollande as president.

France's King Louis XIV was just 4 years old when he started his rule back in 1643.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pakistan says inflicted heavy losses on Afghan border forces

2017-05-07 18:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:47 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 