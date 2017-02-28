Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder of half brother of North Korea's leader

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia's attorney general said on Tuesday that
the two women accused of killing the half
brother of North Korea's leader with a nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur
airport terminal will be charged with murder.
Mohamed Apandi Ali said Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan
Thi Huong will be charged on Wednesday and would face a mandatory death
sentence if convicted. The attorney general confirmed the women will be charged
in a text message to The Associated Press.
Two other suspects in the February 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam have
been arrested: a Malaysian who is out on bail and a North Korean who remains in
custody. Asked if the North Korean will be charged, Apandi said it depends on the outcome of the investigations.
Authorities are also seeking another seven North Korean suspects,
four of whom fled the country the day of Kim's death and are believed to be
back in North Korea.
The killing of Kim Jong Nam took place amid crowds of travellers at Kuala Lumpur's airport and
appeared to be a well-planned hit. Malaysian authorities say North Koreans put
the deadly nerve agent VX on the hands of Aisyah and Huong, who then placed the
toxin on Kim's face. Kim died on the way to a hospital, within about 20 minutes
of the attack.
South Korean lawmakers said on Monday that the country's National
Intelligence Service told them in a private briefing that four of the North
Koreans identified as suspects are from the Ministry of State Security, the
North's spy organ.