 

Man acknowledges trying to sell satellite secrets to Russia

2017-05-23 11:56
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Los Angeles - Federal authorities say a California man who worked as an engineer for a defence contractor has pleaded guilty to attempting to sell sensitive information used in military and commercial satellites to Russia.

Gregory Allen Justice entered the pleas Monday to two felonies: economic espionage and violating the Arms Export Control Act. The 49-year-old could get up to 35 years in federal prison.

Authorities say Justice provided an undercover FBI agent he thought was a Russian spy with proprietary software technology and other information for use in satellites.

Court documents say he was paid between $500 and $1 000 during each of several meetings last year.

Justice was arrested in July. Investigators said he told them he needed money to help with his wife's medical problems.

Read more on:    us  |  russia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OJ Simpson could be paroled in July

2017-05-23 11:04

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: Moment explosion is heard at Ariana Grande concert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 