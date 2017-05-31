Man convicted for dragging ex-girlfriend behind car

Defendant Nurettin B, background speaks to his lawyer Bastian Quilitz in a court room of the regional court in Hannover, Germany, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP)

Berlin - A man in Germany has been convicted of attempted murder for tying up his ex-partner and dragging her behind his car.



The 39-year-old Nurettin B, whose last name was not released in line with privacy laws, was sentenced in Hannover state court on Wednesday to 14 years in prison.



The DPA news agency reports the man also will pay $154 000 in damages to the 28-year-old victim.



The man attacked his ex-partner in the northern town of Hamelin in November as he was dropping off their 2-year-old son in a dispute over support payments.



In addition to being dragged for 200 meters, the woman suffered stab and ax wounds and is still recovering. She was able to attend the trial.





