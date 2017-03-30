 

Man hangs himself after 3 months in immigration custody

2017-03-30 18:44

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Victorville  —  Authorities say a Nicaraguan man hanged himself in his cell after spending about three months in custody at a Southern California immigrant detention facility.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 32-year-old Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba was taken to the hospital on March 22 after he had hanged himself at a detention centre in Adelanto. He died six days later on Tuesday.

ICE spokesperson Virginia Kice told The Washington Post Gonzalez-Gadba used a bedsheet tied around his neck to hang himself.

Gonzalez-Gadba was placed in immigration detention in December after he was arrested by border agents. He was deported to Nicaragua last April.

Kice says Nicaraguan consular representatives in Los Angeles told the agency they've been in contact with Gonzalez-Gadba's family in Nicaragua.

Gonzalez-Gadba is the fifth detainee to die in immigration custody since October.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bangladesh police find body parts of 8 victims

2017-03-30 17:19

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 