 

Man killed at Paris airport had criminal past

2017-03-18 22:02
Riot police patrol inside Orly airport after flights began to resume. (Kamil Zihnjoglu, AP)

Riot police patrol inside Orly airport after flights began to resume. (Kamil Zihnjoglu, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Orly -The 39-year-old Frenchman who was shot and killed on Saturday, had a long criminal record and early on Saturday fired bird shot at police during a traffic stop before speeding away.

French soldiers killed the man when he tried to steal a soldier's rifle at Paris' Orly Airport. The melee forced the airport's busy terminals to close and evacuate and trapped hundreds of passengers aboard flights that had just landed.

Rattled France

In the public area of Orly's south terminal, the man wrestled the soldier who was on foot patrol and tried to snatch away her rifle, authorities said. The French defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said the patrol's other two members opened fire. Le Drian said the soldier managed to keep hold of her weapon.

"Her two comrades thought it was necessary - and they were right - to open fire to protect her and especially to protect all the people who were around," Le Drian said.

The attack further rattled France, which remains under a state of emergency after attacks over the past two years that have killed 235 people.

Witnesses described panicked bystanders fleeing, flights halting, traffic chaos and planes under lockdowns. French authorities, however, stressed that security planning - reinforced across the country in the wake of repeated attacks - worked well.

Authorities said at least 3 000 people were evacuated from the airport. Hundreds of passengers also were confined for several hours aboard 13 flights that were blocked in landing areas and 15 other flights were diverted to Paris' other main airport, Charles de Gaulle, the Paris airport authority said.

A French official connected to the investigation confirmed French media reports that identified the attacker as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, born in France in 1978.

Similar incident

The attacker's motives were unknown. After the airport attack, his father and brother were detained by police for questioning Saturday - standard operating procedure in such probes.

The anti-terrorism section of the Paris prosecutors' office immediately took over the investigation. The prosecutors' office said the attacker had a record of robbery and drug offences.

The shooting comes after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum in Paris in which an Egyptian man attacked soldiers guarding the site. He was shot and wounded and taken into custody.

It also comes just days before the first anniversary of the March 22 attacks on the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others.


Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dutch families plant trees at MH17 memorial park

2017-03-18 21:32

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:10 PM
Road name: CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL

Simon's Town 20:09 PM
Road name: NAVY FESTIVAL

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 