 

Man rescued after shark attacks kayak off Australian coast

2017-04-03 13:58
Brisbane — A police boat has rescued a man after a shark bit the back off his kayak and left him sinking off the Australian coast.

A police statement says the 39-year-old man made an emergency phone call from his damaged water craft that was taking water after the attack on Sunday in Moreton Bay off the east coast city of Brisbane.

Brisbane water police responded to the call and we able to track his location with the help of planes coming in to land at nearby Brisbane Airport.

Police retrieved the man and his formerly 6.5m kayak that was missing its stern on Sunday afternoon.

Police says the man was uninjured "although quite shaken and glad to be out of the water".


