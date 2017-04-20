 

Man rescued at sea seeks to have court document sealed

2017-04-20 09:43
Nathan Carman talks to a reporter in Brattleboro. (Kristopher Radder, The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Middletown - A man whose mother is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean is asking a Connecticut judge to seal from public view a search warrant that disclosed that he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A hearing on Nathan Carman's request is set for Thursday in Middletown.

The Vernon, Vermont, resident left a Rhode Island marina with Linda Carman on September 17. He was found in a life raft eight days later south of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, but his mother was missing.

He wants a search warrant for his former Middletown home sealed. His lawyer says it contains damaging, unproven allegations.

The warrant says Carman was a suspect in the still-unsolved killing of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, Connecticut.

Carman denies any wrongdoing.

