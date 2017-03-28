 

Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage

2017-03-28 10:43
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Allentown — A man accused of buying the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison.

Robert Jourdain, 22, of Easton, apologised on Monday as he was sentenced in Lehigh County Court after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Jourdain bought ammunition used by Todd West to kill two people in Allentown and one in Easton in July 2015.

West is serving three consecutive life sentences. Kareem Mitchell, 24, of Newark, New Jersey, accused of driving the car from crime scene to crime scene, is in Lehigh County Prison awaiting trial.

West, 24, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, shot and killed Francine Ramos, 32, and Trevor Gray, 22, while they were riding in a car in Allentown on July 5, 2015. West said he shot Kory Ketrow, 22, in Easton, about an hour earlier because Ketrow looked "tired". At his sentencing in October, West said he had no good reason for the slayings, "I just wanted to kill them."

Jourdain, wearing shackles and turning to face the courtroom audience, apologised to the victims' families, saying "I never once thought this was cool, that it was all right."

"I'm not a perfect person. I made a mistake," he said.

Ketrow's father, Richard Bader, told Jourdain that he had taken away from the community a kind-hearted young man who wanted only to help others. He said he doesn't believe Jourdain is evil, but he can't understand what was going through the defendants' minds during the random slayings.

"To me, it seems like you had no regard for life whatsoever," Bader said.

Gray's father, Joseph, said his son was a talented singer who was working his way through college.

"He was a very outstanding young man who will be missed," Gray said. "This is not only a loss to our family but to the community and society at large."

Defence attorney Christopher Shipman said his client had a tumultuous upbringing but did better when supervised by juvenile probation officers.

"That shows he can change," Shipman said. "He will come out of prison young enough to productively enter society."

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

All jewels recovered from Cartier heist in Monaco

2017-03-28 10:08

Inside News24

 
/News
'He was a force, but avoided the limelight' - nephew on uncle Kathrada

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 