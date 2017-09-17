 

May says Trump visit still on

2017-09-17 22:37
President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington,.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington,.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - British Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted a long-awaited state visit by Donald Trump will go ahead as planned despite a diplomatic spat triggered by the US president's comments after a terror attack in London.

Speaking to ABC News from Downing Street in an interview that aired on Sunday, she added that London was in talks with internet giants Google and Facebook about "doing more" to assist authorities in tracking extremists using the web to plan attacks, an issue she said she would take up at the UN General Assembly next week.

After an explosion in the London subway early Friday injured more than 20 people, Trump on Twitter blamed "sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard."

Britons expressed outrage at the president's suggestion that British authorities had advance knowledge about the attackers. May herself told journalists Friday that "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

Trump's keenness to underline a series of attacks in Britain has led to repeated outcry across the Atlantic that has helped indefinitely delay his much-vaunted state visit.

But in her ABC interview, May made clear the planned visit is still on.

"Her Majesty the Queen issued the invitation," she said. "The president has accepted it. It's just a question of getting dates to - and sorting out the logistics."

May said the point of the historic "special relationship" between the two countries was that "when we do disagree we're able to say so - and pretty bluntly."

Dismayed

As an example, she cited the sharp differences over the Paris climate change agreement. "I've made very clear I was dismayed when America decided to pull out of that," she said, adding that she hoped the US administration would be "able to find a way for America to come back into the agreement."

After reports that some European officials believed the US might return to the agreement, the White House said Saturday that it would do so only if it could negotiate more favourable terms.

May also emphasized the need to block terrorists from using the internet for planning attacks and "for the spread of extremism, of hatred, of propaganda."

She said British authorities were working with internet giants like Facebook and Google "about doing more."

Those companies and others, including YouTube and Twitter, have formed a Global Internet Forum to Combat Terrorism, working with governments and other groups.

Asked, if she agreed with a tweet from Trump urging a tougher travel ban to curb terrorism, May said, "I think what is important is that we're able to have the powers to look into people, to identify people who may be wanting to cause us harm." And then to act accordingly.

Read more on:    theresa may  |  donald trump  |  uk  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hamas agrees to steps toward Palestinian unity

2017-09-17 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 