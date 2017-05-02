 

May vows to be 'bloody difficult' as EU slams Brexit aims

2017-05-02 23:01
(John Stillwell, AP)

(John Stillwell, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Britain and the European Union say they want an amicable divorce. But negotiations have not even started yet and the sniping has already begun.

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Tuesday to be a "bloody difficult woman" in talks with the bloc, after EU officials accused the UK of failing to grasp the complexity of the task ahead.

Poles apart

European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt, a master of the pointed political tweet, posted: "Any Brexit deal requires a strong & stable understanding of the complex issues involved. The clock is ticking - it's time to get real".

Verhofstadt chose his words carefully: "Strong and stable" is May's campaign slogan as she seeks to win a bigger parliamentary majority in Britain's June 8 election.

Formal Brexit negotiations won't start until after the UK election next month. But already warm words from London and Brussels about partnership and friendship have given way to a steady drip of leaks, spin and barbed comments - evidence that the two sides' expectations are poles apart.

May last week met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for a working dinner, greeting him with a kiss at the door of 10 Downing Street.

May's office said afterward that the meeting had been constructive. Juncker called it "excellent," though he noted: "I have the impression sometimes that our British friends ... underestimate the technical difficulties we have to face".

Hard bargaining

A far less diplomatic account was published by Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper. Its report on the meeting, credited to anonymous Commission sources, quoted Juncker as saying he left the dinner "10 times more skeptical than I was before" that negotiations will succeed.

Downing Street said it "does not recognise" the paper's description of the meeting and May dismissed the report as "Brussels gossip".

May told the BBC on Tuesday that she was well prepared to stand up to hard bargaining from Brussels.

"During the Conservative Party leadership campaign I was described by one of my colleagues as a 'bloody difficult woman,'" she said. "And I said at the time, the next person to find that out will be Jean-Claude Juncker".


Read more on:    eu  |  theresa may  |  jean-claude juncker  |  uk  |  brexit

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student nabbed in Texas had mental health problems

2017-05-02 23:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Law students provide free representation for high schoolers
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 2 results 2017-05-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 