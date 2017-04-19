 

McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect

2017-04-19 15:47
An undated photo of Steve Stephens. (Cleveland Police via AP)

An undated photo of Steve Stephens. (Cleveland Police via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cleveland - Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of fries.

The man who police say shot a Cleveland retiree at random and posted video of the killing on Facebook pulled up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald's restaurant outside Erie, Pennsylvania, and waited for his order.

It was late on Tuesday morning, almost lunchtime, and authorities were in the third day of an intensive manhunt for Stephens.

Now, more than 16km from the shooting, his time on the run was nearly up.

The attendant who took his money recognised the suspect and dialled 911. Stephens pulled up to the next window, where restaurant owner Thomas DuCharme jnr, and a supervisor tried stalling him by telling him his fries were delayed.

Stephens didn't want to wait. He took his McNuggets and whipped out of the parking lot, nearly hitting Gail Wheeler, 54, a retail operations manager from Erie who was on her way home from the grocery store.

"Two seconds later, I hear these sirens, and they come whipping past me," she told The Associated Press.

Wheeler followed behind for a couple of kilometres. She said the chase slowed suddenly from 80 km/h to about 32km/h when the road narrowed from four lanes to two.

One of the pursuing troopers picked his spot - in front of an abandoned school - and hit Stephens' bumper to get him to stop. The Ford Fusion did a half-turn and came to rest at the curb.

Police were starting to get out of their cruisers when "I heard a shot. It was loud and distinctive", Wheeler said.

"The next thing I know, they're approaching the car. The one officer just shook his head. He was closest to the car. 

"...They had their guns out but when he shook his head, they lowered their guns."

Stephens killed himself, authorities said.

State police Major William Teper jnr said the trooper who bumped Stephens' car "saw him pull the gun out and shoot himself."


Read more on:    facebook  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The customised shoes taking South African culture to the world

18 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
Rachel Dolezal in SA: 'How dare she identify as black?'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 16:09 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 16:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 2017-04-18 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 