 

Merkel 'out of touch', says challenger

2017-08-27 22:07
Martin Schulz, Chair and chancellor candidate of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) poses in front of the Reichstag building that hosts Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Jörg Carstensen , dpa via AFP)

Martin Schulz, Chair and chancellor candidate of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) poses in front of the Reichstag building that hosts Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Jörg Carstensen , dpa via AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is "aloof" and "out of touch", her main challenger Martin Schulz said on Sunday, stepping up his attacks as he seeks to turn around a flagging campaign ahead of next month's general election.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader said Merkel had tried to dictate terms for their sole televised debate next week, and accused her of abusing the perks of office by flying to campaign events "at a bargain price".

"There are many issues where people have the feeling that Merkel is out of touch," Schulz said in an interview on public broadcaster ARD.

The broadside comes as the former European Parliament chief is racing to narrow his party's gap in the polls with Merkel's conservatives.

The latest Deutschlandtrend survey for ARD put support for Merkel's CDU/CSU at 38%, followed by the SPD at 22%.

But Schulz insisted he could still win the race by focussing on those who have yet to make up their minds, after a study last week showed 46 % of voters are still undecided.

"I want to reach those undecided people," said Schulz. "And if I can do that, then I can win the parliamentary elections."

He homed in on a report in news magazine Der Spiegel at the weekend which claimed that Merkel was using police and army helicopters on the campaign trail but that her party was only paying a fraction of market rates.

"She is using the infrastructure of the state to fly to her campaign events at a bargain price," Schulz said.

He also accused Merkel of shying away from a real debate after she reportedly rejected a television network's proposals to change up the format to allow for more spontaneity when the pair face off next Sunday.

"More and more people are seeing this as a kind of aloofness that is already playing a big role in this campaign and will mobilise my voters," said Schulz.

Asked to comment on the criticism in her own interview on ZDF television, Merkel replied that she has always tried "to do justice" to her office.

"And that means serving the people of Germany," she said.

"I look forward to next week's debate," she added.

'No grand coalition'

With neither of the two main parties on track for an overall majority in the September 24 vote, Schulz reiterated his stance that the SPD isn't interested in another stint as the junior partner in a Merkel-led government.

"I don't want to continue the grand coalition," he said.

"If she wants to come in under my leadership with the CDU as junior partner, then we can see. But I don't think they want to continue the grand coalition either."

Four smaller parties are also expected to clear the five-percent threshold to enter parliament this year, more than ever before.

The Greens, the pro-business FDP, the far-left Die Linke and the rightwing populists AfD are all polling at between eight and 10 percent.

Read more on:    angela merkel  |  martin schulz  |  germany

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ongoing Myanmar clashes leave 96 dead

2017-08-27 22:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:56 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 10:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 