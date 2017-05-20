Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on Ukraine

Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Ukraine's president that she wants to initiate new talks on the stagnant peace process in his country.

The German news agency dpa reported that Merkel said on Saturday that she wanted to bring together President Petro Poroshenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and herself to discuss the continuing violence in eastern Ukraine.

Those countries were all parties to the so-called Minsk agreement brokered in 2015 that has helped end large-scale battles between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia separatists, but clashes have continued.

Merkel expressed dismay about an increase of violations of the arms truce since Easter and said that "security is the precondition for further political developments".

Poroshenko, who met Merkel in Berlin on Saturday, said that he saw no alternative to the Minsk agreements.