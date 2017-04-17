 

Mexican ex-Gov Javier Duarte nabbed in Guatemala

2017-04-17 07:24
Mexico's former Veracruz state Governor Javier Duarte. (Moises Castillo, AP)

Mexico's former Veracruz state Governor Javier Duarte. (Moises Castillo, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Guatemala City - The former governor of Mexico's Veracruz state who is accused of running a corruption ring that allegedly pilfered millions of dollars from state coffers was detained in Guatemala after six months as a fugitive and high-profile symbol of government graft in his country.

Javier Duarte was taken to a prison at a military base in the Guatemalan capital on Sunday.

A statement from Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office said Duarte was on Saturday detained with the co-operation of Guatemalan police and the country's Interpol office in Panajachel, a picturesque tourist town on Lake Atitlan in Guatemala's highlands.

Possible extradition

It said he is wanted on suspicion of money laundering and organised crime and prosecutors directed the Foreign Relations Department to request Duarte's extradition via its Guatemalan counterpart.

Manuel Noriega, deputy director of Interpol in Guatemala, said Duarte was located at a hotel where he was staying with his wife. He was asked to leave his room, did so voluntarily and then was arrested without incident in the lobby.

Noriega said Duarte would be presented before a judge to consider his possible extradition.

At least two dozen policemen guarded Duarte as he arrived at Guatemala City's Matamoros prison.

Duarte, 43, was governor of Veracruz from 2010 until he left office on October 12 2016, two months before the scheduled end of his term, saying he was doing so in order to face the allegations against him.

At the time he denied having links to phantom businesses that allegedly won state contracts and said he had not stolen a single peso of state money or diverted government funds overseas.

"I don't have foreign accounts," he said last year. "I don't have properties anywhere".

Duarte promptly disappeared and had been sought by Mexican authorities ever since. Earlier this year, Interpol issued a notice for his capture.

Suspicion of corruption

The Mexican government has found millions of dollars purportedly linked to Duarte, frozen more than 100 bank accounts and also seized property and businesses tied to the former governor. A reward of $730 000 had been offered for his capture.

The detention comes a week after Tomas Yarrington, the former governor of Mexico's Tamaulipas state, was arrested in Italy, also on allegations of organised crime and money laundering.

Another ex-governor, Cesar Duarte of Chihuahua state, is also wanted on suspicion of corruption and is said to have fled to El Paso, Texas. He is not related to Javier Duarte.

All three ex-governors were members of the ruling Institutional Revolution Party of President Enrique Pena Nieto.


Read more on:    javier duarte  |  guatemala  |  mexico  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

London terror attack victim returns to Utah

2017-04-17 06:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kalk Bay 11:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 