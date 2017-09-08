 

Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

2017-09-08 10:54
Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Mexico City - Mexico on Thursday expelled the ambassador of North Korea in protest over Pyongyang's latest nuclear test which it said posed "a grave risk for peace".

Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

Pyongyang's decision to carry out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday was a serious violation of international law, the statement said.

"Nuclear activity in North Korea is a grave risk for peace and international security and represents a growing threat for the region, as well as key allies of Mexico such as Japan and South Korea," the Mexican government said.

The blast triggered global condemnation and calls by the US, South Korea, Japan and others for stronger UN Security Council sanctions against the North.

Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong-Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments to North Korean guest workers.

mexico  |  north korea  |  nuclear

WATCH: Ramaphosa skillfully avoids media after Nedlac address
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
