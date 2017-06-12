 

Mexico recovers 4 more mudslide victims, death toll up to 6

2017-06-12 23:50
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mexico City - Mexico's Defence Department says the bodies of four more soldiers killed in a mudslide in the southern state of Guerrero have been found, raising the death toll to six.

The department says in a statement that the search continues for two missing soldiers, in addition to the six found so far. The first two bodies were recovered when the slide occurred on Saturday. A seventh soldier is hospitalised.

Mud, rocks and branches swept over nine soldiers early on Saturday morning in the community of El Carrizal, part of the San Miguel Totolapan township.

Mexico maintains a large military presence in the region to combat organised crime groups and eradicate opium poppy cultivation.


Read more on:    mexico city

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French soldier gets 1 year for molesting two Burkina Faso girls

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Claremont 16:25 PM
Road name: Imam Haron Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 