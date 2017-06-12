Mexico recovers 4 more mudslide victims, death toll up to 6

Mexico City - Mexico's Defence Department says the bodies of four more soldiers killed in a mudslide in the southern state of Guerrero have been found, raising the death toll to six.



The department says in a statement that the search continues for two missing soldiers, in addition to the six found so far. The first two bodies were recovered when the slide occurred on Saturday. A seventh soldier is hospitalised.



Mud, rocks and branches swept over nine soldiers early on Saturday morning in the community of El Carrizal, part of the San Miguel Totolapan township.



Mexico maintains a large military presence in the region to combat organised crime groups and eradicate opium poppy cultivation.





