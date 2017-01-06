MH370 search to end in two weeks

Kuala Lumpur - The hunt for missing flight MH370 will end in two
weeks, Malaysia's transport minister said on Friday, as relatives of passengers
demanded authorities push on with the search.
"We're
at the final lap within these two weeks," the minister, Liow Tiong Lai
told reporters. "We hope we can find the plane."
Liow did
not specify a date but said that a tripartite meeting will be held after a
final report is released when the 120 000 square kilometre search ends.
Authorities
had previously said the search will end early this year. The last search vessel
embarked on its final sweep across the southern Indian Ocean last month.
The
Malaysian Airlines jet disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on
March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.
It is
believed that the Malaysian Airlines plane crashed into the Indian Ocean, but
an extensive deep-sea hunt off Australia's west coast has failed to find a
single piece of debris.
The
Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which has been leading the search
mission, said in a report last month that the Boeing jet is almost certainly
not in the current search zone and may be further north.
The
report was based on a review of evidence by Australian and international
experts.
Australia
has said that it did not view the report findings as credible.
The
governments of Australia, Malaysia and China, where most of the passengers were
from, previously agreed to pull the plug on the operation once the current
search area was fully scoured unless "credible new information"
emerged.
"We
cannot just base [a search] on assumptions. We need credible clues to look for
the plane," said Liow when asked about the possibility of a search further
north.
Many
families have been long sceptical about whether the ongoing search is in the
right place.
In a
statement late on Thursday, the international group of MH370 next-of-kin, Voice
370, called on Malaysia, Australia and China to consider the next step before
the current search ends.
"Extending
the search to the new area defined by experts is an inescapable duty owed to
the flying public in the interest of aviation safety," it added.