 

Mom: Child welfare officials were OK with cage for toddler

2017-05-19 22:32
Pottsville - A Pennsylvania mother whose 22-month-old son was kept in a cage by the child's father says local child welfare officials had seen the enclosure and "had no problem with it".

Tiffany George is speaking out after police arrested 38-year-old Cecil Eugene Kutz on child endangerment charges.

State police say Kutz locked his toddler son in a makeshift wooden cage and left him home alone with his two younger siblings, including one born hours earlier.

George, who gave birth at home on Tuesday, said the homemade pen was meant to keep the older child safe.

Child welfare officials are declining comment on George's claim they had no problem with the enclosure.

George says she's angry Kutz left their kids alone while she was hospitalized after suffering complications during childbirth.


