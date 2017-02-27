 

Mom used girl's breath to start car with DUI device

2017-02-27 22:23

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Quincy - Police say a Pennsylvania woman had her 8-year-old daughter blow into an ignition device meant to prevent the woman from driving while drunk shortly before she crashed and was again charged with drunken driving.

Angela Daywalt, of Waynesboro, was charged with drunken driving, corruption of minors and other charges for crashing about 13:00 on February 13 with her daughter in the car. That happened in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

Troopers from the Chambersburg barracks announced the arrest on Monday.

They say the 36-year-old Daywalt left the scene of the crash and went home after a witness says Daywalt urged her daughter to blow into the ignition interlock. The devices are used to keep people with past DUI convictions from driving while intoxicated.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Daywalt.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Shrine to Islamist murderer reveals Pakistan's challenges

2017-02-27 21:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Operations underway after boy (5) fell into mine shaft

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 