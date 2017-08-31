 

More missiles to come - North Korea

2017-08-31 05:29
People fill the square of the main railway station in Pyongyang to watch a televised news broadcast of the test-fire of a North Korean missile. (Kim Kwang Hyon, AP)

Seoul - North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un has promised more missile flights over Japan, insisting his nuclear-armed nation's provocative launch was a mere "curtain-raiser", in the face of UN condemnation and US warnings of severe repercussions.

The Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang unleashed on Tuesday represented a major escalation of tensions over its weapons programmes.

In recent weeks, it has threatened to send a salvo of missiles toward the US territory of Guam, while US President Donald Trump has warned of raining "fire and fury" on the North.

After the latest launch Trump said negotiations were "not the answer", tweeting: "The US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!"

Trump had earlier said that "all options" were on the table, reviving his implied threat of pre-emptive US military action just days after congratulating himself that Kim appeared to be "starting to respect us".

The UN Security Council - which has already imposed seven sets of sanctions on Pyongyang - said in a unanimous statement the North's "outrageous" actions "are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states".

Both the North's key ally China and Russia, which also has ties to Pyongyang, backed the US-drafted declaration, but it will not immediately lead to new or tightened sanctions.

'Curtain-raiser'

The official Korean Central News Agency cited Kim as saying that "more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future" were necessary.

Tuesday's launch was a "meaningful prelude to containing Guam, advanced base of invasion", he said, and a "curtain-raiser" for the North's "resolute countermeasures" against ongoing US-South Korean military exercises which the North regards as a rehearsal for invasion.

Wednesday's statement was the first time the North has acknowledged sending a missile over Japan's main islands.

Two of its rockets previously did so, in 1998 and 2009, but on both occasions Pyongyang claimed they were space launch vehicles.

Tuesday's missile overflight triggered consternation in world capitals and on the ground, with blaring sirens and text message alerts in Japan warning people to take cover.

Pyongyang in July carried out its first two successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile, apparently bringing much of the US mainland into range, but the Pentagon said Tuesday's launch was judged not to have represented a threat.

