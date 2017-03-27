 

Mosul civilian deaths a 'terrible tragedy' - US military chief

2017-03-27 10:40
An Iraqi mother, carrying her child, walks away from Mosul. (Aris Mennisins, AFP)

An Iraqi mother, carrying her child, walks away from Mosul. (Aris Mennisins, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - The top commander for US military forces in the Middle East on Sunday called recent civilian deaths in the Iraqi city of Mosul a "terrible tragedy", but stopped short of taking responsibility.

"We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians," General Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command, said in a statement.

"We will continue to prioritise the protection of the people of Iraq in the conduct of all operations."

Iraqi forces, supported by air strikes from the international coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State, are engaged in a bitter struggle to dislodge the jihadists from Iraq's second-largest city.

Amid reports that recent coalition air strikes in the west Mosul neighbourhood of al-Jadida killed large numbers of civilians, Iraq is conducting its own investigation, a military spokesperson said in Baghdad.

The number of victims - said to range from dozens to hundreds - has yet to be independently confirmed.

But Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, in remarks to AFP, accused ISIS of gathering civilians and then blowing up explosives-rigged vehicles nearby to cast the blame on Iraqi forces.

The US-led coalition said on Saturday that it had carried out a strike in west Mosul on March 17 at which civilians were reportedly killed.

But some Iraqi officials have referred to more than one day of strikes.

More than 200 000 civilians have fled west Mosul in the past month, according to Iraqi authorities.

But about 600 000 remain in ISIS-held sectors, which include two thirds of the city's Old Town, a warren of narrow streets, according to the United Nations.

The Pentagon under President Donald Trump has been given greater freedom to run its wars the way it wants - and not constantly seek White House approval on important decisions.

The military insists it has not lessened its standards for protecting civilians in the war zone.

But critics charge that as oversight has eased, civilian death rates have risen.

Read more on:    us  |  iraq

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hollande seeks to boost ties with Asia in face of 'isolationism'

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 