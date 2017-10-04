 

Mother accused of killing daughter, 8, with antidepressants

2017-10-04 05:47
Glenwood — A southwestern Iowa mother accused of giving her 8-year-old daughter fatal amounts of an antidepressant drug is set to stand trial in December.

Mills County court records say 34-year-old Misty Frazier, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, child endangerment and giving prescription drugs to a minor without a prescription.

The trial is set to begin December 12 for the Glenwood resident.

Prosecutors say an autopsy shows the girl died in October of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Glenwood is about 40 kilometres southeast of Omaha, Nebraska.

