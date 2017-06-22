 

Multiple casualties as car bomb hits Afghan bank

2017-06-22 10:35
An Afghan soldier stands guard near the largest US military base in Bagram. (Shah Marai, AFP File)

Lashkar Gah - A powerful car bomb on Thursday struck a bank in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah city when civilian and military government employees were queueing to withdraw their salaries, causing multiple casualties, officials said.

At least 50 wounded people were rushed to hospital, government spokesperson Omar Zwak told AFP.

Another official warned of multiple fatalities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest in a series of brazen attacks during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, but it comes as the Taliban ramp up their annual spring offensive.

The insurgents control large swathes of Helmand province, of which Lashkar Gah is the capital.


