 

'My son was no terrorist' - father of French airport attacker

2017-03-19 12:23
A young man smoking marijuana. (Pablo Porciuncula, AFP)

A young man smoking marijuana. (Pablo Porciuncula, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - The father of the French man shot dead at Orly airport in Paris after attacking a soldier said on Sunday his son was "not a terrorist" and that his actions were caused by drink and drugs.

"My son was not a terrorist. He never prayed and he drank. This is what happens under the influence of drink and cannabis," the father of Ziyed Ben Belgacem told France's Europe 1 radio.

Ben Belgacem triggered a major scare at Orly international airport south of Paris on Saturday morning when he grabbed a female soldier on patrol and put a gun to her head.

He seized her assault rifle, saying he wanted to "die for Allah" and kill others, before being shot dead by the soldier's two colleagues.

The attack came around two hours after Ben Belgacem, who had several convictions for armed robbery, fired on police after being pulled over for speeding after spending the night in a bar.

An officer was lightly injured in that attack in the Garges-les-Gonesse suburb north of Paris, which set in motion a series of events culminating with Ben Belgacem's death at the airport.

The father, who was released from police custody on Sunday after being questioned, said his son phoned him minutes after the shooting "in a state of extreme agitation".

"He said to me: 'Daddy, please forgive me. I've screwed up with a police officer.'

He then cut short the conversation and drove to the airport, stealing another car en route.

His father then presented himself at a police station, where he was later informed of his son's death.

Ben Belgacem's brother and cousin, who also came forward for questioning on Saturday, are still being quizzed by anti-terror investigators.

Read more on:    france  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australia teen 'punches croc' in miracle escape

2017-03-19 12:23

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 