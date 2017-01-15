Netanyahu slams 'futile' Paris peace conference

Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday
dismissed as "futile" an international conference in Paris seeking to
revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
"The
conference convening today in Paris is a futile conference," he told
ministers at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
"It
was coordinated between the French and the Palestinians with the aim of
imposing upon Israel conditions that are incompatible with our national
needs," he said.
Netanyahu's
government has bitterly opposed the conference, saying only direct talks with
the Palestinians can end the long-running conflict.
The
Palestinians have welcomed the multilateral approach, saying years of
negotiations with the Israelis have not ended the occupation of the West Bank.
The
conference is being held without either the Israelis or the Palestinians, but
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas will meet French President Francois Hollande
in the coming weeks to be briefed on the outcome, French diplomats said.
Netanyahu
declined a similar invitation, they said.
French
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault formally opened the assembly of foreign
ministers and representatives from around 70 countries and international
organisations.
"We
are here to reiterate strongly that the two-state solution is the only one
possible," Ayrault said.
The
conference comes just five days before the inauguration of US President-elect
Donald Trump, who has vowed unstinting support for Israel.
Israel
fears measures discussed at the conference could be taken to the UN Security
Council before Trump takes office.
In a
break with previous administrations, Trump has pledged to recognise Jerusalem
as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.
Abbas
warned on Saturday that such a move could "bury the hopes for a two-state
solution".
Thorny issue
The
city's status is one of the thorniest issues in the conflict, which is why
foreign embassies are currently based in Tel Aviv.
The
Palestinians regard Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as the capital of their
future state, while Israel proclaims the entire city as its capital.
Hard-line
Israeli lawmakers, including some from Netanyahu's Likud party, have said
Trump's win represents an opportunity to quash the chance of Palestinians
obtaining an independent state.
Netanyahu,
who says he still supports a two-state solution, appeared in his comments on
Sunday to be looking forward to the impending change in the White House.
"This
conference is among the last spasms of yesterday's world," he said.
"Tomorrow will look different and tomorrow is very close."