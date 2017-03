FILE: A woman shouts slogans as she waves a Turkish flag during an anti coup rally in Taksim Square in Istanbul. (Petros Karadjias, AP)

The Hague - The Dutch government on Saturday refused permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane to travel to the Netherlands ahead of a planned rally in the city of Rotterdam to drum up support for a referendum.

"The Turkish authorities have publicly threatened sanctions. That makes it impossible to reach a reasonable solution," the Dutch government said in a statement.

"For that reason the Netherlands has let it be known it will withdraw permission to land" the minister's plane, it added.