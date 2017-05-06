New Delhi schoolgirls in hospital after gas leak

After a gas leak at a New Delhi school, pupils are treated at a government hospital. (AP)

New Delhi - At least 200 pupils were admitted to hospital after a gas leak near their school in southern New Delhi, Indian police said on Saturday.

Classes were under way at the government-run girls' school in Tughlakabad when gas leaked from a container parked at a depot close to the school and filled with chemical meant for industrial use, officials said.

"The children complained of irritation in the eyes and throat and were immediately moved to three hospitals nearby," Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of police, told reporters.

"No one is serious. The situation is normal now," he said, adding that more than half of those admitted to hospitals have been released.

Police will initiate legal action against the handlers for negligence, Baaniya said.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's deputy chief minister who is in charge of education, said he had ordered an investigation.

Gas leaks are not uncommon in India, with most caused by a failure to comply with safety standards.



