New tests indicate sarin used in Syria attack

A Syrian couple mourning in front of bodies wrapped in shrouds ahead of funerals following a toxic gas attack. (Shaam NN, AFP)

Beirut - Britain's delegation to the chemical weapons watchdog says its director has told a meeting that tests indicate that sarin or a similar toxin was used in an April 4 attack in Syria that killed nearly 90 people.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the UK delegation said Ahmet Uzumcu, the director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, made the statement at the opening of a closed-door meeting of the OPCW's executive council, which was discussing the attack.

Turkish and British tests also have concluded that sarin or a substance similar to the deadly nerve agent was used.

The United States blamed the chemical attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on the government and fired nearly 60 missiles at a Syrian air base in response.

Syria's government denies the allegations.



